Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $185.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $694.89 million, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.88. Winmark has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $215.00.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 44.96% and a negative return on equity of 251.84%. The business had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 403 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $68,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $302,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.39, for a total transaction of $57,750.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,854.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,929,785. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. Port Capital LLC raised its stake in Winmark by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 112,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after purchasing an additional 64,128 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Winmark by 30,024.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 63,952 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Winmark by 397.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 20,857 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Winmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,135,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Winmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

