WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GCC) Trading Up 0.5%

WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GCC)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.04 and last traded at $19.02. Approximately 49,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 43,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average is $17.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $704,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $732,000.

