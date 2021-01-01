WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT) Stock Price Up 0.3%

WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.19 and last traded at $43.95. Approximately 15,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 381% from the average daily volume of 3,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.81.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 14.49% of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

