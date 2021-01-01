WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.15

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.15 and traded as high as $34.91. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $34.81, with a volume of 469,247 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average is $30.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DON. FMR LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 3,346.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 54.4% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 38.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DON)

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

