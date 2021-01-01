WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives $71.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in WNS by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,973,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,436,000 after purchasing an additional 650,148 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WNS by 71.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 815,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,855,000 after purchasing an additional 339,959 shares during the last quarter. Nalanda India Equity Fund Ltd lifted its position in WNS by 18.6% during the second quarter. Nalanda India Equity Fund Ltd now owns 2,136,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,468,000 after purchasing an additional 335,610 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in WNS by 55.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 767,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,204,000 after purchasing an additional 272,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in WNS by 17.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,631,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,359,000 after purchasing an additional 247,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WNS opened at $72.05 on Tuesday. WNS has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $75.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $214.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

