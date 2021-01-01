Worldcore Reaches Market Capitalization of $104,969.66 (WRC)

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. During the last week, Worldcore has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. Worldcore has a total market cap of $104,969.66 and $421.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Worldcore token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00041212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.98 or 0.00298460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00016737 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00027391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.60 or 0.02030777 BTC.

About Worldcore

Worldcore (WRC) is a token. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 tokens. Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Worldcore is worldcore.eu.

Worldcore Token Trading

Worldcore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Worldcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

