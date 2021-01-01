Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) PT Raised to C$12.50

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$12.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

XBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. M Partners lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.50.

CVE XBC opened at C$9.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$951.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.67. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.74 and a 52-week high of C$9.24.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.04 million. On average, analysts predict that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

