Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Stock Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $38.45

Shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.45 and traded as high as $40.16. Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF shares last traded at $40.06, with a volume of 2,546,676 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,748,000 after acquiring an additional 78,403 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC raised its holdings in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 106,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 169.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 16,362 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 2,694.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 17,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fore Capital LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF in the third quarter worth $517,000.

