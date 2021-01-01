Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Yext’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.09). Yext reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Yext from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.61.

In other news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $150,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,337,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,157,169.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 48,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $726,735.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,932,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,168,449.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,407 shares of company stock worth $4,092,894 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Yext in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Yext by 263.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Yext by 100.0% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 292.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 124.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Yext stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.72. The stock had a trading volume of 625,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,300. Yext has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.94.

Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

