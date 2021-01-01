Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading Up 8.2%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s stock price was up 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.47 and last traded at $27.86. Approximately 372,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 353,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DAO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Youdao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Youdao presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of -0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.28.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($7.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.70) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. Elephas Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Youdao by 397.7% in the third quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 127,850 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Youdao in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Youdao by 76.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in Youdao by 13.7% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 9,388,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Youdao in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

