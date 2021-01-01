YOUengine Trading Up 177.5% This Week (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the dollar. YOUengine has a market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOUengine token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00040290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.02 or 0.00310355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00017759 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00028587 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00011399 BTC.

YOUengine Token Profile

YOUengine (YOUC) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435. The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog.

Buying and Selling YOUengine

YOUengine can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOUengine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOUengine using one of the exchanges listed above.

