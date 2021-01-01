Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to Post $0.97 EPS

Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.88. Automatic Data Processing posted earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year earnings of $5.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $5.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.60.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.39 on Friday, hitting $176.20. 1,142,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,956. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.47 and a 200-day moving average of $151.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,465,996.00. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,512,988 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,786,267,000 after purchasing an additional 912,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,811,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,609,739,000 after purchasing an additional 855,564 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,784,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,422,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,856,000 after purchasing an additional 51,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.