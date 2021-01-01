Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.29 Million

Equities analysts expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to announce $170.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $172.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $169.30 million. Guidewire Software posted sales of $173.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year sales of $731.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $726.80 million to $739.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $789.83 million, with estimates ranging from $784.40 million to $798.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $128.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -330.08 and a beta of 1.35. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $71.64 and a 12 month high of $129.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 5.96.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $185,273.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,963.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 14,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $1,541,545.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,811.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,222 shares of company stock worth $3,107,047 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $382,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $3,559,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

