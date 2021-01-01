Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to report $84.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.90 million. Inseego posted sales of $52.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year sales of $312.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $309.72 million to $314.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $357.40 million, with estimates ranging from $347.30 million to $372.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inseego.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.52 million. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.96.

In other Inseego news, Director Brian Miller sold 493,546 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $7,072,514.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $84,577.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,185,786 shares of company stock valued at $64,232,079. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inseego in the third quarter worth $106,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 43.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 15,170 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 22.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 150.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 257,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 84.4% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 41,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

INSG stock opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.84. Inseego has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inseego (INSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.