Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Million

Analysts expect Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) to post $2.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myomo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.59 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. Myomo reported sales of $1.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myomo will report full-year sales of $6.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.79 million to $6.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.53 million, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $14.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Myomo.

Get Myomo alerts:

Shares of Myomo stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $6.73. 90,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,571. Myomo has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myomo (MYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.