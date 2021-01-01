Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NASDAQ:SAND) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NASDAQ:SAND) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Sandstorm Gold posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sandstorm Gold.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold (NASDAQ:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

NASDAQ SAND opened at $7.17 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandstorm Gold (SAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.