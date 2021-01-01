Zacks: Analysts Expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Will Post Earnings of $3.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will report earnings of $3.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.36 and the lowest is $2.83. Lear posted earnings per share of $2.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $15.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share.

LEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.65.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $159.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Lear has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $165.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.51.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Lear by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

