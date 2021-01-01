Zacks: Analysts Expect NetSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.46 Million

Analysts forecast that NetSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will post sales of $10.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NetSTREIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.65 million and the highest is $11.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetSTREIT will report full year sales of $32.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.51 million to $33.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $51.46 million, with estimates ranging from $38.75 million to $56.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NetSTREIT.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

NetSTREIT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 108,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,085. NetSTREIT has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $19.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

