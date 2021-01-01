Zacks: Analysts Expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Will Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will report $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. Patrick Industries posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.37. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $700.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $111,200.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 286,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,209,869.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $99,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1,003.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 23,945 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 647,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,639,000 after acquiring an additional 86,867 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 145,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $68.35 on Tuesday. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $72.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

