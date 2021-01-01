Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to Post $1.60 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the highest is $1.65. Boston Properties posted earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $6.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Evercore ISI cut Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.82.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $94.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.10 and a 200 day moving average of $88.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $147.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 30.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 10.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 28.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 39.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 10.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,329,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

