Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Concho Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.44. Concho Resources posted earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Concho Resources will report full-year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $5.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Concho Resources.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 294.71%. The business had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.73 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CXO. TD Securities lowered Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.70 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Johnson Rice downgraded Concho Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Concho Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.37.

CXO stock opened at $58.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.54. Concho Resources has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 18.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,294 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 223.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,150 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 265.5% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 245,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 178,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 92.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,305 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,102,000 after purchasing an additional 249,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 32.8% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

