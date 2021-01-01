Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) to announce $11.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.42 million to $11.80 million. Itamar Medical posted sales of $9.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full year sales of $39.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.68 million to $40.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $51.47 million, with estimates ranging from $49.09 million to $54.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Itamar Medical.

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Itamar Medical in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Itamar Medical from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Itamar Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITMR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Itamar Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $470,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $409,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ITMR traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,250. The company has a market cap of $221.96 million, a P/E ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 1.28. Itamar Medical has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itamar Medical (ITMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.