Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.49 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) will post $59.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Telenav’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.98 million and the lowest is $59.00 million. Telenav posted sales of $67.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telenav will report full year sales of $242.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.80 million to $244.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $249.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Telenav.

Get Telenav alerts:

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TNAV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Shares of NASDAQ TNAV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 227,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,147. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $223.36 million, a P/E ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 0.31. Telenav has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNAV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Telenav by 6.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Telenav by 70.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 31,050 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Telenav by 8.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 12,038 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Telenav by 85.3% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 155,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 71,436 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Telenav by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 13,137 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Automotive and Mobile Navigation segments. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telenav (TNAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telenav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.