Zacks: Brokerages Expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $711.66 Million

Analysts expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) to announce $711.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $699.55 million to $723.77 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAE will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PAE.

Get PAE alerts:

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $666.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.64 million.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PAE in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

PAE stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.42. PAE has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $844.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.14 and a beta of 1.19.

About PAE

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAE (PAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.