Zacks Investment Research Downgrades HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) to Sell

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HealthStream’s suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare employees in the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, talent management, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment and managing simulation-based education programs. HealthStream has additional offices in Jericho, New York; Boulder, Colorado; Denver, Colorado; San Diego, California; Chicago, Illinois; Portland, Oregon; and Raleigh, North Carolina. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.74. HealthStream has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $27.99. The firm has a market cap of $691.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.32.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 42,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

