Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Waddell & Reed’s shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. It has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company is set to be acquired by Sydney, Australia-based Macquarie Group for $1.7 billion. Its focus on strengthening the Wealth Management channel is likely to lead to enhanced asset inflows. Efforts to reduce costs and improve efficiency are impressive. Its efficient capital deployment activities reflect solid balance sheet position, through which it will continue to enhance shareholder value. However, a tough operating backdrop, increasing outflows and changing investor preference toward lower-risk investment products are expected to keep hurting its revenues. Also, the presence of intangibles on its balance sheet is a concern.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WDR. ValuEngine cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Waddell & Reed Financial stock opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.62 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

