Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Alliance Resource Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of ARLP opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $569.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $12.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $355.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.40 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,814,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 865,788 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter worth about $607,000. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 15,410 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 181,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 11.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

