Zacks Investment Research Lowers Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.63.

BHLB opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.23. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $870.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.40. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. The company had revenue of $97.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director D Jeffrey Templeton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,343 shares in the company, valued at $482,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 147,925 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 19,829 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 14,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

