Zacks Investment Research Lowers CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association which provides banking products and services principally in the United States. It offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, mortgage and other financial services. CF Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Central Federal Corporation, is based in OH, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CF Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered CF Bankshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

CF Bankshares stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69. CF Bankshares has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $18.85.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $30.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, analysts forecast that CF Bankshares will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CF Bankshares stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) by 321.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,333 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 5.04% of CF Bankshares worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

