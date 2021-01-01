Zacks Investment Research Lowers eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of eHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eHealth presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.62.

Shares of EHTH opened at $70.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.17. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of -0.21. eHealth has a one year low of $60.40 and a one year high of $152.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $94.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.93 million. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that eHealth will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eHealth news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $303,369.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,937,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,035,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 38.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,013,000 after purchasing an additional 617,529 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,747,000 after purchasing an additional 163,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 897,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,896 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 59.0% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 844,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,747,000 after purchasing an additional 313,513 shares during the period.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

