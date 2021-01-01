Zacks Investment Research Lowers Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) to Hold

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HBNC. BidaskClub downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ:HBNC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.86. The company had a trading volume of 196,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,922. The firm has a market cap of $695.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.47 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $82,897.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

