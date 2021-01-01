Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) to “Buy”

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AGLE. BidaskClub upgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

NASDAQ AGLE opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $377.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 219.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 414.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $89,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.