Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) to Hold

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is the world’s premier live entertainment company, consisting of Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Front Line Management Group. The Company engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its concert pipe. Live Nation owns and operates many venues, including House of Blues music venues and locations, such as The Fillmore in San Francisco, Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre in New York and London’s Wembley Arena. In addition, it also produces, promotes or hosts theatrical, specialized motor sports and other live entertainment events. The Company is driving major innovations in ticketing technology, marketing and service. It offers ticket sales, ticket resale services, and marketing and distribution through ticketmaster.com, an e-commerce site on the Internet. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and is based in Beverly Hills, California. “

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LYV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Macquarie cut Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $73.48 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.97 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 95.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,206.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.