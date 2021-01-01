ZCore Price Hits $0.0611 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. ZCore has a market capitalization of $515,429.42 and $11,846.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore coin can now be bought for about $0.0611 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges including $24.68, $51.55, $33.94 and $13.77. During the last week, ZCore has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZCore alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCR is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 8,435,048 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $18.94, $51.55, $13.77, $7.50, $33.94, $24.68, $20.33, $32.15, $5.60, $24.43 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.