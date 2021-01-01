Zeepin Market Cap Reaches $157,870.77 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $157,870.77 and approximately $14,091.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00028956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00126930 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00178807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.71 or 0.00552805 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00299865 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018829 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00049825 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.