Zel (ZEL) Price Tops $0.0198 on Exchanges

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 1st. In the last week, Zel has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $746,924.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00223059 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00029300 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00044371 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000604 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 119,307,900 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Buying and Selling Zel

