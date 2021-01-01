ZEON Network Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (ZEON)

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. ZEON Network has a total market capitalization of $22.08 million and approximately $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, P2PB2B, Hotbit and BitMart. In the last seven days, ZEON Network has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00028944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00127623 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00179783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.05 or 0.00555305 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00300555 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018872 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00049632 BTC.

ZEON Network Profile

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZEON Network is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON Network’s official website is zeon.network.

ZEON Network Token Trading

ZEON Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, P2PB2B, BitMart and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.