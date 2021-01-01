Zeons (OTCMKTS:ZEON) Stock Price Down 80%

Zeons Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEON)’s share price fell 80% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zeons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74.

Zeons Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZEON)

Zeons Corporation provides research and development of energy solutions. It produces bio fuels, including fuels for diesel, gasoline, and natural gas engines from agricultural feed stocks, such as soybeans and corn. The company also offers a family of technologies that focus on the development of energy from various sources, and the conversion of waste into energy or other usable products.

