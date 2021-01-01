Zoetic International Plc (ZOE.L) (LON:ZOE) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Zoetic International Plc (ZOE.L) (LON:ZOE) shares rose 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 70 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.91). Approximately 2,140,160 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,865,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.90).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 58.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £136.90 million and a PE ratio of -14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Zoetic International Plc, a vertically integrated CBD company, produces and sells CBD in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company also holds a 7.5% carried working interest in the Colorado Shale, which comprises eight wells located in East Denver. In addition, it holds interest in the Kansas Nitrogen; Enhanced Oil Recovery and Highlands Water Resources projects; and Montana project, a natural gas and helium deposit covering an area of approximately 154,072 acres in south Eastern Montana.

