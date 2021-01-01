Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.36

Zoom Telephonics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.36 and traded as high as $3.85. Zoom Telephonics shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 2,709 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $87.09 million, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37.

Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter. Zoom Telephonics had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%.

Zoom Telephonics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZMTP)

Zoom Telephonics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems and gateways, multimedia over coax adapters, digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics.

