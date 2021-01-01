Zotefoams plc (ZTF.L) (LON:ZTF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $401.67

Shares of Zotefoams plc (ZTF.L) (LON:ZTF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $401.67 and traded as low as $372.00. Zotefoams plc (ZTF.L) shares last traded at $376.00, with a volume of 17,717 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £184.76 million and a P/E ratio of 29.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 396.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 401.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

