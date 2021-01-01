ZrCoin Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One ZrCoin token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001067 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZrCoin has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $62,559.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00029498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00130562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.94 or 0.00556742 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00154203 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00299312 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018544 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00049807 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io.

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.