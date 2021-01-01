Zuflo Coin (ZFL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $27,073.00

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded 31.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Zuflo Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Zuflo Coin has a market cap of $76,120.62 and approximately $27,073.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zuflo Coin has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zuflo Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00029623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00127791 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00180020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.98 or 0.00554807 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00300421 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018830 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00049763 BTC.

About Zuflo Coin

Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 tokens. The official message board for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com/blog. Zuflo Coin’s official website is www.zedxe.com.

Zuflo Coin Token Trading

Zuflo Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zuflo Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zuflo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zuflo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zuflo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.