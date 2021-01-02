-$0.90 EPS Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to report ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 238.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.36) to ($3.74). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($5.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.53) to ($3.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.63 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.10. 143,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.49. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $62.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 19,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

