0xcert (ZXC) Market Cap Tops $695,237.27

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. 0xcert has a market cap of $695,237.27 and $44,723.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 0xcert token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00037683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.89 or 0.00268984 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015403 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00025856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $602.79 or 0.01910113 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert.

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

