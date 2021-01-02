$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to report sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Axalta Coating Systems reported sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year sales of $3.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.44 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.55. The company had a trading volume of 980,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,550. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.97. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $31.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 71.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $992,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 25.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 74.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 395,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 168,262 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 674.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 160,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

