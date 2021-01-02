$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to announce sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies posted sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year sales of $4.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.86.

CSL stock opened at $156.18 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $169.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.14, for a total value of $5,265,691.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,729,057.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $840,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,743.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,515 shares of company stock valued at $6,842,436. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,969,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,366,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,291,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $402,775,000 after purchasing an additional 818,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,668,000 after purchasing an additional 310,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 662.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 294,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,014,000 after purchasing an additional 255,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

