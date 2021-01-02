$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will post $1.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Welltower reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year sales of $4.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Welltower.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,627.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,481. Welltower has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $89.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welltower (WELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.