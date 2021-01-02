$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will announce sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Silgan posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year sales of $4.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silgan.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

SLGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Silgan from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cfra upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $37.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Silgan has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Silgan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 16.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silgan (SLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.