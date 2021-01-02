$1.54 Billion in Sales Expected for BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) will post $1.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BEST’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the lowest is $1.52 billion. BEST reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BEST will report full year sales of $4.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BEST.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.47). BEST had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BEST from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. BEST has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of NYSE BEST traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,890,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,037,603. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. BEST has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BEST by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,103,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,310,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BEST by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,053,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,161,000 after purchasing an additional 131,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BEST by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,724,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after acquiring an additional 643,961 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BEST by 69.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,723,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,775 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BEST by 262.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,592,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

